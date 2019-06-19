Students face admission difficulties at Mumbai University

national

The admissions process for the affiliated and autonomous colleges were pretty wise but some of them weren't aware about the offline admission forms that were provided by colleges

The first merit list was officially out yesterday in the evening from Mumbai University for the undergraduate courses. The admissions process for the affiliated and autonomous colleges were pretty wise but some of them weren't aware about the offline admission forms that were provided by colleges. Adam Sheik from CBSE board said, "National, M.M.K colleges gave offline forms that I wasn't aware of and I lost admission because of that, why there is a need to fill two forms for one course."

Whereas some students from A-level found unfair the merit list, Hriday Mehta,18, who applied for B.A course in Jai Hind said," I score more than them but I haven't got into the first merit list, I have spoken to the office people and they told me to wait for the second merit list." The Jai Hind cut-off for B.A was 98.8% and got closed in 94%.

While, some students had to travel far to check the merit list as some colleges didn't provide online merit list on their website like National, Ameesha Jaghwani,18, who applied for BMM at National college, said "I have travelled from Goregaon to check the merit list, thankfully, I am on the list."

However, some students find the minority quota needs to be removed as the cut-off for an open category in South Bombay colleges are extremely high and the quota students, easily get into the merit list.

Students did not face any issue in the admission process, Everything was smooth and some of the merit list were quite wise.

