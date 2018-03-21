Students throng to Super 30 sets to get a glimpse of Teacher Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan essays mathematician Anand Kumar in the biopic Super 30



Headlines were made when it was revealed that Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan will be playing a Math teacher in his upcoming next, a biopic. With the film tracing the real-life journey of Math Genius Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan has been filming at real locations.

Sources from the sets shared, "All the locations that we have visited, the news of Hrithik Roshan filming in their vicinity had spread like wildfire. The knowledge that the actor will be playing the role of a teacher has become the talk of the town drawing students in large numbers to the sets. Students from Varanasi educational institutions and the coaching classes of Kota flocked in large number to the sets during the Banaras and Sambhar schedule."

Overtime Hrithik has made a mark with a number of larger than life characters, roles which showcased his masochism and Greek godly looks, in addition to some emotionally empowering characters.

However with Super 30 Hrithik will be reaching the roots as he will be playing a math teacher on screen for the very first time.

The character takes Hrithik further close to the heart of his audience in the interiors, a testimony of which is already witnessed on the sets of Super 30.

The first look of Super 30 was unveiled recently and showcased Hrithik donning a tanned look with stubble, a stark contrast to his previous screen appearances.

The look and curiosity towards Hrithik's character have made Super 30 one of the most anticipated films of 2019.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

