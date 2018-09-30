Students to be taught to assemble solar lamps on October 2

national

Over one lakh students from 659 schools will be trained across the country to assemble solar lamps under the `Solar Urja through Localisation for Sustainability' (SoULS) project of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) on October 2.

Workshops will be held for this purpose at various places on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, said Chetan Singh Solanki of IIT-Bombay who heads the SoULS project. It is part of an initiative of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), he said.

The objective is to "sensitise our future generation" about importance of solar technology, he said. The initiative also reaffirms India's commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement and the MNRE's goal of installation of 100 GW of renewable energy by 2022, he said.

IIT-B will observe October 2 as `International Day of Non-Violence to Environment', Solanki said. The SoULS program has trained several people from rural areas to assemble solar study lamps, he said. The participating students will take home the solar study lamps assembled by them.

