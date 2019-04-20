Stung, Congress torchbearer spurns party, turns to Shiv Sena

national

Regional party snapped up Priyanka Chaturvedi, who resigned in protest over reinstatement of those who misbehaved with her in Cong's Mathura unit

Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray with Priyanka Chaturvedi who joined the party on Friday. Pic/PTI

The Shiv Sena did not waste any time after former Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi's resignation over the reinstatement of party workers who misbehaved with her, and snapped her up on Friday.

High command did not act

They may have the same name, but this Priyanka received very different treatment from Congress workers, than what the General Secretary of the AICC, Uttar Pradesh must be used to.

Things moved fast on Friday after Chaturvedi, a Mumbai native with north Indian roots, sent her resignation to party President Rahul Gandhi, in protest of the reinstatement of her violators in the party's Mathura unit.

The Congress workers, who were suspended for misbehaving with the national spokesperson, were taken back in the party fold ahead of the elections. Chaturvedi cried foul but the high command refused to act on her grievance. Chaturvedi wanted to contest Lok Sabha elections either from Mathura or Mumbai North West. The Sena inducted her on Friday afternoon at Uddhav Thackeray's residence in a hurriedly called media conference.

Sources said the Sena has offered Priyanka, an English-speaking and proficient debater, a Rajya Sabha seat when a sitting MP retires next year. She is expected to be the Sena's national spokesperson as well because the party doesn't have quality multilingual orators who have made a mark on media like television.

Thackeray said Chaturvedi found the Sena's ideology suitable. "We will ensure that Priyanka's brilliance is used for the benefit of the country and Maharashtra. My party has got a sister in her," said Thackeray. The Sena president's son, Aaditya, tied a Shiv bandhan on Chaturvedi's wrist to welcome her in the party.

'Shiv Sena is the right party'

Mouthing the Sena's trademark slogan, "Jai Maharashtra," Chaturvedi said Mumbai was her place of birth and karmabhumi. "I want to serve Mumbai. I think the Shiv Sena is the right party to ensure the welfare of youth and women. I have been living here since my birth. The Sena has been in my heart for years," she said. She said she did not quit the Congress because she was denied a nomination though she had expected it.

Also Read: Elections 2019: MP Rajesh Ranjan aka don Pappu Yadav is Seemanchal's 'Robin Hood' prince now

Women politicians speak out

BJP spokesperson Shaina NC had earlier this month spoken about women's representation in the field of politics. "My basic stance is that we need more representation across the board. We are barely 11 per cent in the Parliament and nine per cent in the state. Barring Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik, no one has ensured more seats for women," she said while backing Chaturvedi's decision of quitting the party.

Asked how the picture looks in the BJP, she said that women's representation in the party in the state was around seven per cent. "It is better than that of other parties where the percentage is as low as one and two. We are definitely on the right path, but a lot more needs to be done," she insisted.

Delhi MLA (AAP) Alka Lamba too shared similar thoughts. "I too was with the Congress for 20 years, and am now an AAP MLA but the situation is similar everywhere. If I ask for a ticket, I am called selfish. No male candidates are called that. Why?" Lamba questioned, adding that AAP has six women MLAs in Delhi but none have been given any ministry's charge.

Vinaya Patil

Also Read: Elections 2019: All is well, saffron alliance assures its workers

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates