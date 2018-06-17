Stuttgart Cup: Roger Federer claims No 1 ranking after beating Nick Kyrgios

Roger Federer will resume his place at the top of the ATP rankings for the sixth time in his career tomorrow, beginning a record 310th week at the summit of the men's game

Roger Federer after his win over Nick Kyrgios. Pic/AFP

Roger Federer staged a 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) comeback on Saturday over Nick Kyrgios to reach the Stuttgart Cup final and take back the World No. 1 ranking.

The Swiss will resume his place at the top of the ATP rankings for the sixth time in his career tomorrow, beginning a record 310th week at the summit of the men's game. His upward move will leave Rafael Nadal on second as the countdown to Wimbledon intensifies with a fortnight left prior to the start of the grasscourt major.



Top seed Federer will play for the 98th title of his career today against Milos Raonic. The Canadian hammered 19 aces to eliminate defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever