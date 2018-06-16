Stuttgart Cup: Roger Federer enters semis after beating Guido Pella

The Swiss top seed needs to win one more match against either Australian fourth seed Nick Kyrgios to return to the No.1 spot for the second time this season

Roger Federer celebrates his 6-4 6-4 win over Guido Pella in Stuttgart yesterday. Pic/AFP

Roger Federer edged closer to displacing Rafael Nadal at the top of the world rankings as he hammered Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 yesterday at the Stuttgart Cup.

The Swiss top seed needs to win one more match against either Australian fourth seed Nick Kyrgios to return to the No.1 spot for the second time this season. Federer however, said that he was not thinking about the No. 1 rank: "I didn't think of number one during the match today, I was focused on the task at hand. But when you play for number one [next match] I'm sure it will be in the back of my head."



The quarter-final victory in 55 minutes, which ended on a backhand, featured two breaks of serve for the Swiss, who executed well in his second match in three months after skipping the clay season and last playing in March. Federer is aiming for a first title in Stuttgart after losing in the 2016 semis to Dominic Thiem and going out in an opening match a year ago to longtime friend Tommy Haas.

Federer, 36, won his 19th match from 21 played this season as his Wimbledon build-up continues on track. At the All England club next month, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be seeking a ninth title at the grass-court major.

