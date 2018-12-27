Stylist Aastha Sharma: Aishwarya Rai is unafraid to try something new

bollywood

Stylist Aastha Sharma on her client Aishwarya Rai's Cannes appearance winning her a nod at the global Red Carpet Fashion Awards

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan found herself being pitted against Mary Poppins at the behest of celebrated red carpet fashion website, Red Carpet Fashion Awards. "She flies in from East, sprinkles her magic... then flies out, and we wait with baited breath for her to do it all again," the website wrote of Rai's Cannes turns, while awarding her with the title of the Best Dressed International Star.

The nod from the revered website implies that Rai is now the first Indian to bag the title. Her Cannes turns in Michael Cinco and Rami Kadi coutures this year are responsible for the win. Evidently delighted by the title, her stylist Aastha Sharma attributes Rai's willingness to try something new as reason behind her sartorial appeal.



Aastha Sharma

"Over the past few years, she has experimented with her style — be it with a sari or trail gown — and has successfully stood out. She knows how to carry any look with panache. For her Cannes outings too, she is willing to explore ideas, and give a go at something that's new, but one that suits her body type," says Sharma, quick to point out that the former beauty pageant winner's physical appeal cannot be dismissed.

"An outfit competes the look, but, in Aishwarya's case, it is her beauty that remains unmatched." With this title, Rai features alongside Lady Gaga (Best Dressed Critics Choice) and Cate Blanchett (Most Consistent), who were also awarded.

