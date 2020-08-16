Subhash Ghai on Sadak 2 trailer's dislikes: There's a lot of anger and resentment now

The trailer of Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, has been under the ire of social media users ever since the trailer has released. Fetching over 10 million dislikes on YouTube, it has become one of the most disliked videos on the internet.

And talking about the same in an interview with Bollywood Life is veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who said all this is happening due to the anger and resentment among the public. He said, "I feel, that from time to time, certain fireworks are going to burst. And they subside on their own, too, after some time. 'Satyameva Jayated' is the principle what I believe in. The truth will always emerge victoriously."

He added, "There's nothing else besides the truth. Of course, there's a lot of anger and resentment now...that's all right...even these things will settle down, even they will pass away after a while. Ultimately, even people will realise that rushing into things and pulling each other down isn't okay. So, people will get out of thins negative phase after a time and enter into a positive light."

Talking about Sanjay Dutt, who was recently diagnosed with Lung Cancer, Ghai said, "Sanjay Dutt has grown before my eyes. I know him since he was 10 years old. His second film, Vidhaata, after Rocky, was made by me. Then came Khal Nayak, which was a big hit, a monumental film of his life, and that, too, was with me. In fact, we were planning to make Khal Nayak Returns together. Obviously, I pray to God that his health improves because he is a very strong person. He has seen many crossed in life."

Ghai made his directorial debut in Hindi Cinema with Kalicharan in 1976 and went on to direct films like Vishwanath, Karz, Krodhi, Hero, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal. As a producer, he has been associated with films like Aitraaz, Iqbal, Apna Sapna Money Money, and 36 China Town.

