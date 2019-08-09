Subodh Bhave and Sai Tamhankar extend support to flood-affected people in Kolhapur and Sangli

regional-cinema

Popular Marathi actors Subodh Bhave and Sai Tamhankar have extended support to the flood-affected people in Kolhapur and Sangli. Subodh Bhave shared a video on Instagram talking about the same.

A screengrab from a video shared by Subodh Bhave on Instagram

Heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Thane, and Pune have increased water levels in rivers and dams, which has also resulted in floods in Maharashtra. In Kolhapur, schools, and college were shut due to flooding in the district.

In such a scenario, popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave has extended his support to the flood-affected people of Maharashtra. The actor, known for his theatre work and his latest Marathi TV show, Tula Pahate Re, took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be heard speaking about the situation.

Subodh captioned the video as: "We are cancelling the play 'Ashrunchi Jhali Phule' starting from today in Kolhapur, Satara, Karad, and Sangli. It's not appropriate to continue with the play when you're in trouble. First, you take care of yourself and your family, be safe. We will come back with the play. Take care, friends."

Subodh Bhave also shared an image of a flood-hit region in Maharashtra. The actor shared, "All those people in Kolhapur and Sangli who showered us with love and who supported us, we stand by them in this difficult time. All artistes from the theatre, film and television industry are always with you." The actor used the hashtag #MarathiKalakarWithMaharashtra with the caption.

Actress Sai Tamhankar, who is known for her roles in Hunterrr and Love Sonia, also took to social media to extends support to the flood-affected people. The actress, who was born in Sangli, took to Twitter and shared, "Situation in Sangli & Kolhapur is very very scary. I'm sure State Government will acknowledge this and help us. Sir @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis tumhala aamchyakadun kai lagla tar Plz sanga."

Sai also tweeted:

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2,900 people from flood-affected Sangli district have been rescued on Tuesday. Yesterday, a dozen rescue teams of the Indian Navy were deployed in Western Maharashtra. The rescue teams left for Sangli on Thursday night by road in government transport vehicles. The Navy had to travel by road after their airlift was aborted due to unfavourable weather conditions in Sangli and adjoining Kolhapur.

Many parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka have been hit by excessive flooding due to incessant rains and the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilised resources to provide assistance to the affected areas.

