Maharashtra Floods: 12 Navy rescue teams sent to flood-hit Sangli

national

A dozen rescue teams of the Indian Navy are being deployed in the flood-devastated Sangli district of Western Maharashtra

In this photograph taken on August 8, 2019, Indian Army personnel rescue people stranded in flood waters after heavy rains on the outskirts of Sangli in Maharashtra state. Pic/PTI

As the Sangli district in Maharashtra is reeling under floods, a dozen rescue teams of the Indian Navy are being deployed in Western Maharashtra. The rescue teams left for Sangli on Thursday night by road in the government transport vehicles. The Navy had to travel by road after their airlift was aborted due to unfavourable condition in Sangli and adjoining Kolhapur which is another flood-hit district.

#MaharashtraFloods 12 rescue teams of #IndianNavy hv left last night for Sangli by road in state govt transport after the Airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather condition in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli @CMOMaharashtra — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 9, 2019

A spokesperson from defence said, "Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli. These 12 Navy teams will be deployed today (Friday) in Sangli in addition to the teams already present in Kolhapur. Around two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places due to the floods that have wreaked havoc in five districts of Western Maharashtra with Sangli and Kolhapur being the worst-hit districts. Western Maharashtra is being pounded by rains incessantly over the last few days resulting in 27 deaths due to rain or flood-related incidents in the five districts, say officials.

While water is inundating villages & towns men in uniform are busy with rescue & relief. 14 rescue teams of the Western Naval Command wth 5 teams from Goa Naval Area, have been operating in Maharashtra & Karnataka since 05 Aug. 5 more teams r enroute. #Floods2019@indiannavy pic.twitter.com/pDBi204pYV — Mayank Singh (@scribesoldier) August 9, 2019

A press released by Indian Navy read, "The teams have been deployed using Indian Navy Dornier aircraft and ALH helicopters as well as the Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters from Goa, Mumbai and Pune. Some teams had even proceeded by road when flying operations could not be undertaken. The naval rescue teams are equipped with Gemini rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and lifebuoys."

#IndianNavy mobilises unprecedented Rescue Effort for Maharashtra & Karnataka Flood Relief and Evacuation https://t.co/gkIZPYEY5b pic.twitter.com/IT4jPZazTs — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 8, 2019

Many parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka are reeling under extensive flooding due to incessant rains and the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilised considerable resources to provide assistance to state and district administrations of affected areas.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had conducted an aerial survey of Sangli and Kolhapur to take the stock of the situation.

SANGLI WEATHER

Also Read: Army conducts rescue and relief operations in Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates