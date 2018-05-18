Subramanian Swamy slams Rahul Gandhi over Pakistan comment

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said that comparing the situation with the third rate country is an insult



Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for comparing Karnataka political turmoil with Pakistan. Speaking to ANI, Swamy said that comparing the situation with the third rate country is an insult.

"Karnataka is in our hand, that¿s why they (Congress) are scared. They have lost their balance," he said.

Earlier, addressing Jan Swaraj Sammelan in Raipur on Thursday, Rahul said the way the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is capturing the independent institutions of the country, resembles Pakistan.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) can attack Modi, BJP, and anyone he likes, but he can't attack the country. Country is something very precious. Comparing it with third rate country like Pakistan is an insult. Does he have any sense? I think he should go and have mental checkup," he added.

"One by one, the RSS has captured the independent institutions of the country. Such things happen in Pakistan or in a dictatorship," Rahul said.

"In Karnataka on one side there are MLAs standing and on the other side the Governor. JDS has said its MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each," he added.

The Congress chief even accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear and said that the former does not want Dalits, backward classes and women to fulfill their dreams.

