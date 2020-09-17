Subuhii Joshii: Gained 20-25 kilos, was body shamed, and then the breakup, couldn't take it anymore

Subuhii Joshii has spilled the beans about the dark phase of her life in her recent interview. From talking about her breakup to being body shamed on social media after gaining 20-25 kilos of weight, the actress revealed a lot of things and poured her heart out.

While speaking about this phase in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, "I got diagnosed with PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and Thyroid and started putting on weight due. I gained 20-25 kilos. I was badly body shamed, even called names on social media. And then the breakup… I couldn't take it anymore and slowly slipped into depression. I started avoiding everyone."

She added, "Rejections are very difficult to handle... They didn't say anything to my face during auditions but then I would later come to know that my body weight was the issue. There are stereotypes attached to how a heroine should look like. How films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) are made in Bollywood or shows do you see led by chubby actors?"

Talking about the show she did last year called Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Joshii says she was hesitant to give a nod. She stated, "I didn't want to do it initially but took it up as I needed money to survive. Thankfully the character panned out well."

When asked about her relationship with Sidharth Sagar, she revealed, "It was an abusive relationship. Everything around started getting so toxic. My life felt valueless. I decided to end my career. That's when my mother held me back and gave me courage. And I decided to fight back."

She added, "The lockdown was a sort of a boon for me. I changed my diet and worked out rigorously four hours a day. My doctor was like how did you do this? I've shed the extra pounds and back at 55 kgs."

