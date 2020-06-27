Success story of young entrepreneur Abdullah Mehmood

Pakistan’s youngest entrepreneur who has made it in the spotlight, Abdullah Mehmood has come a long way. This must not have been easy and as Abdullah himself says, "There are no shortcuts." At the age of 13, he started his journey on Facebook, owning and promoting pages with millions of followers. He struggled with receiving his hard-earned money as he was a minor so he had to ask friends and family for favours which this man of the hour despised. However, due to the dire circumstances even though this delayed and brought uneasiness to the process; Abdullah went above and beyond to reach his checkpoints. Going down the line at the age of 15, Abdullah started his youtube career that seemed impossible at first. Being a full-fledged student and aspiring to become a successful entrepreneur comes with ghastly hindrances.

Abdullah could not hope to give all his time and effort to his thriving career while maintaining good grades. Somehow this man did it all, setting up short term goals and dividing his attention between homework and his passion. In addition to this, his YouTube career took a hike but in the start, Abdullah was demotivated because of the slow start and the minority of discouragement but things flew due to his consistent effort and quality content. He reached 100k subscribers in only 1 year. This milestone was achieved at only 16, the time where most teenagers are throwing their time away on "fun stuff". Abdullah did not stop here, he had bigger dreams and to take the next step, Rex Media group.

The company has affiliated with brands, fresh businesses and social media celebrities, for promotion and spreading their name into the public; reaching out to every eye and ear. All this was clearly not achieved overnight, it took Abdullah a lot of sacrifices including his teenage years in which he had the choice to party it away or keep his head straight. Not an easy decision for anyone but Abdullah made it happen and is continuing to overcome the hurdles in his professional and personal life while keeping them balanced. He is still pursuing his passion as an entrepreneur and we wish him the best of luck for his future endeavours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever