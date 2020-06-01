Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Sonu Sood, says 'You are the real hero'

World-renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on Monday took to Twitter to share his latest sand art creation, which he dedicated to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Pattnaik created a sand art sculpture to pay rich tributes to actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping thousands of migrants reach home amid lockdown.

We salute your noble deeds @SonuSood Ji . Even words are not enough to describe your help to the helpless during this #CoronaPandemic time. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with Respect and Gratitude ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/DFoLzS4wvc — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 1, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pattnaik tweeted the sand art featuring actor Sonu Sood with the words that read, "You are the real hero Sonu Sood." While sharing the sand art picture with his 5 lakh 90 thousand followers, Pattnaik wrote, "We salute your noble deeds @SonuSood Ji . Even words are not enough to describe your help to the helpless during this #CoronaPandemic time."

Artists Sudarsan Pattnaik concluded his post by dedicating the sand art to Sonu Sood and said, "My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with Respect and Gratitude." Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 40,000 likes and nearly 4,000 retweets with hundreds of netizens showering praise on the artists and his amazing art work.

Thank you so much brother. Beginning my day with this encourages me to work harder. Love you so much ðÂÂÂ and wish to come and give you a tight hug soon. ðÂ¤Â https://t.co/AzUSBDxPjI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 1, 2020

One user said, "yes he is a real super hero," while a second user commented, "He is really An Angel in form of a Man." A third user wrote, "Salute the real hero." After Pattnaik shared the post, actor Sonu Sood retweeted the post and thanked Sudarsan for the noble gesture. While expressing his gratitude Sonu Sood tweeted, "Beginning my day with this encourages me to work harder. Love you so much and wish to come and give you a tight hug soon."

I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still ðÂÂÂthank you for helping those in needðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/JcpoZRIr8M — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2020

A few days ago, actor Sonu Sood airlifted over 170 girls stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown. Besides Bollywood celebrities, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leader Smriti Irani also lauded the 'Dabangg' actor for helping stranded migrant labourers to return to their native places.

