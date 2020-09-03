Sudhir Mishra: Have quarantined myself

Sudhir Mishra has to bow out of the virtual promotional plan that he had charted out for the sophomore season of Hostages. Reason — the filmmaker, who has been feeling under the weather, has been advised to undergo a COVID-19 test. "I have been taking the necessary precautions and have quarantined myself. My mother is staying with me, so I have to be all the more careful. But I don't think I have the virus," says Mishra, who lost his mathematician father, Devendra Nath Mishra, in April. "My US-based sister could not come down for the funeral. It was a tough time for my mother and me," he states.

The web series, featuring Ronit Bose Roy and Tisca Chopra, is set to drop on September 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. While the crime thriller was shot well ahead of the lockdown, Mishra admits that completing the post-production during the lockdown has been an uphill task.



A still from Hostages

The upcoming season, which has Mishra graduating from director to showrunner, will see Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Danish Hussain and Divya Dutta join the cast. With Morea facing the camera after several years, the filmmaker is curious to see the audience's reaction. "It is interesting to bring back an actor in a different way. Dino has worked on himself while he has been away; here, he plays a grey character unlike the chocolate boy image he had earlier."

