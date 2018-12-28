Sugar-sweetened beverages linked to kidney disease risk: Study

Dec 28, 2018, 20:40 IST | IANS

It was surprising for the researchers to see water as a component of this beverage pattern that was linked to a higher risk of CKD

Sugar-sweetened beverages linked to kidney disease risk: Study
Representational Image

A pattern of higher collective consumption of sweetened fruit drinks, soda and water were associated with a higher likelihood of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD), researchers warned.

It was surprising for the researchers to see water as a component of this beverage pattern that was linked to a higher risk of CKD.

They noted that study participants may have reported their consumption of a wide variety of types of water, including flavoured and sweetened water.

"There is a lack of comprehensive information on the health implications of the wide range of beverage options that are available in the food supply," said Casey Rebholz, Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US.

"In particular, there is limited information on which types of beverages and patterns of beverages are associated with kidney disease risk in particular."

For the study, the researchers studied 3,003 men and women with normal kidney function.

Findings, published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, showed that among the participants, 185 (6 per cent) developed CKD.

In addition, participants in the top tertile (any of the two points that divide an ordered distribution into three parts) for consumption of this beverage pattern were 61 per cent more likely to develop CKD than those in the bottom tertile.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

life and style

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Christmas 2018: Rum and Raisin Cake Recipe

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK