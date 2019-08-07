Suhana Khan all set to make her acting debut; check first poster

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will be seen in an English short film, directed by her classmate Theo Gimeno. The short film is titled, The Grey Part of Blue.

Suhana Khan clicked outside Sanjay Kapoor's house. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

There has always been a keen eye on star kids' debuts in Bollywood. Every year there are star kids foraying into the world of showbiz. There has been immense hype around the debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana. The star kid has also professed her love to be in front of the camera. Looks like her dream has come true.

Suhana Khan, who recently graduated from Ardingly College in London, is all set to kickstart her acting journey. She will be seen in an English short film, The Grey Part of Blue. The short film is helmed by Suhana's classmate Theo Gimeno.

Theo Gimeno shared the poster on his social media account featuring Suhana Khan. However, the poster has her face in a graffiti format. Theo shared three posters of the short film on his Instagram account.

In December 2018, Theo Gimeno had shared many pictures with Suhana and the crew on his social media account. He had also shared glimpses of Suhana in a still from the short film on the monitor board.

Along with Suhana Khan, The Grey Part of Blue also stars Robin Gonnella. Earlier, a video of Suhana Khan performing in a play in school had gone viral, and Shabana Azmi was all praise for her acting skills. Also, a month ago, Suhana was awarded the Russel Cup for her exceptional contribution to drama by her college. This ceremony was held on Suhana's graduation day.

In her first-ever interview with Vogue Magazine, Suhana echoed the sentiments of her father of completing her education and then focussing on her career. Like every other teenager, Suhana's plan is to create a portfolio strong enough to get her into a good university. Suhana is certain of her future career - acting. "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."

Will her superstar father help Suhana get a break in Bollywood? To which, Shah Rukh Khan had told the magazine, "Suhana's not working towards a promise of being cast, she's working towards being an actor, and she knows that. I keep insisting that I don't want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors."

Now, it's time to wait for Suhana's Bollywood debut.

