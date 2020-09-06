Suhana Khan calls herself the 'islandgirl' as she shares new Instagram post

Till now, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan had kept her Instagram account private, but now it's public and all her fans can see what she does daily and how she celebrates every day in her life. She's slowly inching towards the 1 million mark on the social media portal and her latest post is surely to look out for.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video and a picture that only describes her fondness for posing and that too candidly. In the video, she could be seen standing on the rocks and in the picture, she shared a selfie against the backdrop of trees. She described herself as the 'islandgirl'. Have a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram islandgirlð A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) onSep 5, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

That's not all, she also shared her picture while crying recently as she could be seen being busy with 'quarantine filming.' Here it is again in case you missed it:

Suhana Khan has been studying theatre in New York and has already acted in the short film, The Grey Part of Blue, which came out last year. Coming to her father, Shah Rukh Khan, after Zero that came out in 2018, he's yet to announce his new film. But reports suggest that he has three films lined-up.

The first one would be Rajkummar Hirani's immigration drama, the next one is likely to be with Atlee Kumar, and the last one with Raj and DK. Khan has been in the Hindi film industry for the last 28 years and been rechristened as the King Khan, owning to his staggering success and massive popularity, both domestically and internationally.

After making his debut with Deewana in 1992, he went on to do films like Baazigar, Darr, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Devdas. Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Swades, and Chak De! India.

