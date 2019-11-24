Suhana Khan seems to be having a blast with her friends in New York

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently in New York and is aspiring to be an actor. Her short film, The Grey Part of Blue, recently released on YouTube and the response has been highly positive. And taking some time out from her busy schedule of acting, she went for ice skating with her friends.

One of the fan-made accounts took to Instagram to share a video where she could be seen chilling and skating with her friends and it may make you jealous. After all, she's having the best time of her life. Don't believe us? Well, here's proof.

Have a look at the video right here:

We all know Shah Rukh Khan is a doting dad and extremely possessive about his children. When Gauri Khan posted a picture with the entire family earlier this month, stating squeezing memories into one frame, Khan commented- Over years I made a good house, Gauri made a good home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!

Have a look at the post right here in case you missed it:

Over years I made a good house...Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids! https://t.co/pPi3pDhIoM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2019

And very early in her life, Suhana was clear what she aspired to be. She was always sure she wanted to act and pursue this as her profession. Now, coming to SRK, he was on a little break from films after the release of Zero last year in December. He's expected to announce not one but two films one after another.

The first one is helmed by Atlee Kumar and the other one by Rajkumar Hirani, and we hope the rumours are true!

