This photo proves that Suhana Khan's selfie game is strong!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana, has a massive fan following and the star kid hasn't even forayed into Bollywood yet! It's amazing to see the countless fan clubs that Suhana Khan has on social media and the way her pictures and videos tend to go viral in no time. Recently, a fan club of the young girl shared a photo of her clicking a selfie with a friend. Suhana looks pretty in a black outfit accentuated with her red pout. Check out the picture below:

Doesn't SRK's daughter look stunning? With her expressive eyes and chic sense of style, Suhana will sure rock Bollywood if she decides to take the acting path. In related news, Suhana recently acted in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue directed by her classmate Theo Gimeno. Suhana Khan, who recently graduated from Ardingly College in London, is now studying at NYU.

When it comes to a career path, Suhana is pretty sure she wants to act. She said in an interview, "I don't think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I'd do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest."

Will Shah Rukh Khan help Suhana get a break in Bollywood? The superstar had told the magazine, "Suhana's not working towards a promise of being cast, she's working towards being an actor, and she knows that. I keep insisting that I don't want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good-enough actors."

