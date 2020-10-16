Suhana Khan shares a glamourous post; receives 'heart' from Navya Naveli Nanda

Suhana Khan has once again taken the internet by storm with her charm and panache. The star kid has left no stone unturned to leave the gen-z drooling over her beauty. Every post shared by the teenager has a different story to tell, and the latest picture too has a fresh vibe added to it.

SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter has now uploaded a new picture, showing off her glamourous side. Looking all poised, Suhana added an oomph factor as she showed off her glamourous avatar. Receiving more than 2 lakh likes, Suhana's latest post has taken the internet by storm.

Navya Naveli Nanda, along with Maheep Kapoor and her other friends has showered love on her post.

Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy. Suhana has been learning acting in New York and has already made her debut with the short film, The Grey Part of Blue. On the other hand, Ira Khan is collaborating with Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma for a project.

In case you have missed it, apart from acting, Suhana is also passionate about belly dancing and has been taking online lessons to ace the art. The star kid has not let her passion fade away due to COVID-19. She has been brushing up on her skills while spending some time at home.

On the personal front, Suhana keeps on sharing some fun-filled pictures, just like any other gen-z kid. She initially had her Instagram account private, but now, Suhana has kept it open for her fans and social media followers. Suhana has been posting some quarantine moments on social media, updating her fans about her life.

