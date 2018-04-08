Suhani Parekh's sculpted jewellery is perfectly geometric

Suhani Parekh, whose jewellery line has been flaunted by Kim Kardashian and Deepika Padukone, on why everyone loves the geometry of her designs



Deepika Padukone

We were first introduced to Suhani Parekh of Misho Designs last year, when we did a feature on the "cool gangs" that knew the best of where to eat, drink and soak in art, around the city. When we hung out with Parekh and her friends - curator Arshiya Lokhandwala and artistes Justin Ponmany and Prajakta Potnis - she seemed like someone to watch out for. One year later, we can't help, but be in awe of her steady rise.



Suhani Parekh flaunting one of her designs

If you are a social media buff, there is no way you have missed Misho Designs and all the people wearing it. Rihanna has worn it and so has Kim Kardashian. Back home, it's Deepika Padukone, Masaba Gupta and Aishwarya Rai. "I was a sculptor, so I hadn't ever thought of jewellery. I used to design some pieces for myself and then, as people saw me wearing them, they said, can you make us a pair. It's then that we just decided to sit down and make more," says Parekh, who studied to be a sculptor at Goldsmiths University in London.

It was winning a fashion magazine award for being a young designer of note that put Parekh firmly in the spotlight. "I think every young designer needs a platform that helps them put themselves out there. It was a turning point for me," the Shivaji Park resident tells us.

Misho's aesthetic, which Parekh has described as "wearable sculpture", is characterised by architectural forms and chic geometric shapes. She is inspired by Bauhaus ideology and Japanese minimalism, and names Misho after an ancient Japanese Bonsai technique, which means the process by which a seed turns into a Bonsai tree.

Parekh insists that being consistent, and staying true to one's design language has helped her brand. "I think you have to recognise where there is a gap in the market. We have lovely traditional jewellery, but how does one buy edgy pieces. I think Misho filled that void. And so, when we sent out the jewellery for fashion shoots or to a celebrity, who was on a promotion spree, they got chosen, and I am grateful for that."

It is through social media network, Instagram, that Parekh really connects with her audience. The designer, who has around 16k followers, says that it's about constantly innovating. "You can't keep doing the same thing, you need to keep pushing the envelope," she says. She also shares an important insight about the site. "Instagram likes people not products. There is a tricky balance between the two. So, what we at Misho do is, that we don't bombard people with the same kind of posts. We post around three to four times a week, and keep mixing it up. We are exposed to so many different kinds of images, and over-posting is a no-no." But, the most important lesson Parekh says is also about connecting and interacting with the audience. "I talk to people all the time, and respond to the comments. It's the best way to reach out directly."

