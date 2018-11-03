Sujoy Ghosh: Anyone would want returns for their investment in films

bollywood

Set to be part of an upcoming short film award gala, Sujoy Ghosh hopes a platform that recognises talent will enable short filmmakers to seek investors. He says lack of sufficient funds is the primary factor plaguing the industry.

"While their [organisers] idea is to bring talent to the forefront, more people will be brave and invest in short films. Anyone would want returns for their investment in films, so, for an investor, such a gala [can bring solace] if his/her film get accolades." Point noted.

Ghosh, who has worked in the format and made shorts like Ahalya and Anukul, believes one should not make a short film just for the sake of it as the medium does not enjoy the kind of budget and publicity which a proper feature gets. "What you're making, behind it has to be a very clever product. There's a lot behind a picture. There's budget, there are stars, publicity, a lot of moving around things. A feature movie has a lot of clutch whereas a short film doesn't have any clutch, apart from the content and whatever cleverness it brings to the table, which means a short film has to be spoken about."

