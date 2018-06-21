Sukhpal Singh Khaira faces AAP's ire for supporting 'liberate Punjab' movement

Beleagured Khaira, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly and is presently in Delhi to meet senior AAP leaders, later approached Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who too rebuked him and asked him to come clean on his act, said AAP leaders

Members of Shiromani Akali Dal shout slogans as they burn effigies of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira during a protest in Amritsar, on November 18, 2017. File Pic/AFP

In soup over his alleged support to 'Referendum 2020' — a Sikh radicals' campaign to "liberate Punjab", state's AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday faced the ire of AAP's top brass, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who refused to meet him.

Beleagured Khaira, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly and is presently in Delhi to meet senior AAP leaders, later approached Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who too rebuked him and asked him to come clean on his act, said AAP leaders.

"Sisodia lashed out at Khaira while telling him that AAP has nothing to do with his referendum thoughts. He was also asked by Sisodia, to explain his stand through the Punjab unit president of the party," said a party leader.

Last week, Khaira had reportedly said, "I support the Sikh Referendum 2020 movement as Sikhs have the right to demand justice against atrocities suffered by them."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever