Sumeet Nagdev Dance Arts to organise free workshops in Dadar

Celebrating their 12th anniversary this month, a dance academy will organise 12 free workshops and performances

The sessions range from kathak, contemporary dance and hip-hop to aerial silks, b-boying and waacking

Art doesn't discriminate. When we say that all are welcome to our sessions, we really mean everyone — as long as they love to dance," Sumeet Nagdev, founder of Sumeet Nagdev Dance Arts (SNDA), a Dadar-based dance academy tells us.

From the 27th of this month, and to celebrate its 12th anniversary, SNDA is hosting 12 free workshops for juniors aged seven and above, teens and adults. These range from kathak, contemporary dance and hip-hop to aerial silks, b-boying and waacking. Despite popular perception, Nagdev tells us that the dance forms are extremely beginner-friendly. "When we started out, people had no idea about what modern dance was. Now, when we mention b-boying, most equate it with only doing head-spins, but here, we start with basic moves. And after we finish the workshops, there will also be performances by faculty members and students of the academy," he says, mentioning the fact that it is also World Dance Day on April 29.



Sumeet Nagdev

Nagpal and his team have been receiving a steady flow of entries. "We might have to conduct two batches, but we can accommodate only 60 people due to space constraints," he shares, adding that participants need to turn up in comfortable clothing — stretchy fabrics are recommended. "We are known for fostering a non-judgmental atmosphere, so attendees won't be judged on what their background is. As far as they are happy, we are happy."

On: April 27 and 28, 5 pm to 9 pm

At: Sumeet Nagdev Dance Arts, The Ruby, Silver Cascade, Dadar West.

Call: 9920111070

