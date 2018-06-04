Sumeet Vyas ecstatic over praise for role in Veere Di Wedding

Sumeet Vyas talks about the feedback he is getting for Veere Di Wedding



Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas says he feels fortunate for getting the opportunity to work in the multi-starrer Veere Di Wedding. The film, which features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, is a female buddy comedy film directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

"The response to 'Veere...' has been phenomenal. I'm getting calls from the US, Canada, the UK and of course from all over India. I feel fortunate to have received this opportunity," Sumeet said in a statement.

"In Rajasthan, the film is doing very well, particularly in my hometown Jodhpur. People back home are really appreciative of my work, and I'm genuinely thankful to them for always showing support," he added. Veere Di Wedding opened in India on Friday and raked in Rs 10.70 crore on the first day of its release.

