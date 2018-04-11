Sumeet Vyas: I love shows in which people tell real stories

Roommates and Tripling star Sumeet Vyas talks about his new web show The Story



Sumeet Vyas

Actor Sumeet Vyas, soon to be seen in the web series The Story, says he loves shows where rreal-lifestories are narrated. After web series Roommates, Tripling and Netflix Original film Love Per Square Foot, which he wrote, Sumeet will appear on Zee India's newly launched digital platform, Zee5.

"When you look back, you always think of your life stories as something funny. At least I do. I love shows where people are telling real stories instead of watching fictional short stories, which we anyway keep watching on and off," Sumeet said in a statement.

"On this show, everyone's trying to share their life stories. I am very, very keen on watching and listening to others talk about their life, and I am happy to share some of my embarrassing stories," he added.

