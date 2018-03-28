Sumeet Vyas learns from DJ Nucleya for High Jack

Sumeet Vyas-starrer High Jack is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It also features Sonalli Sehgall, Kumud Mishra and Mantra



Actor Sumeet Vyas, who plays a disc jockey in his upcoming film "High Jack", took notes from popular Indian DJ Nucleya to prepare for the role. "I keenly observed how he worked on the console. I didn't want to overdo or go crazy shifting the knobs... Nucleya had specific gestures and hand movements, as his music reaches its crescendo. I've tried my best to get that mannerism," Sumeet said in a statement.

"He was sweet enough to share his anecdotes on how he prepares his set for a show, when to push the tempo and when to surprise the audience and keep them engaged through the show. To be very honest, he is a master at his craft and I'm just creating an illusion of being a pro at this. I hope I don't disappoint him," he added. "High Jack" is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It also features Sonalli Sehgall, Kumud Mishra and Mantra.

