Summer of Lockdown: Sussanne Khan shares glimpse of Hrithik Roshan, sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan's quarantine life

Hrithik Roshan is one doting dad and equally, doting is mother Sussanne Khan to their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Roshan and Khan have now come together to make sure their kids are safe, sound, and absolutely fine during this time of the Coronavirus crisis.

Hrithik and Sussanne regularly give us insights into their quarantine life through their pictures and videos that they share on their respective Instagram profiles. Continuing to do so, Sussanne took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful live picture of Hrithik and sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan enjoying the scenic beauty standing in the balcony. The boys looked adorable in their casual wears. Khan also shared lines from a poem by Welsh poet William Henry Davies while sharing the pictures.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs, And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’, So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem.Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop (sic)."

Recently, the couple celebrated Hrehaan's birthday. It was an adorable birthday celebration and Roshan thanked flexibility and technology for the same. He shared a video where the young kid could be seen celebrating the special occasion with his dad, mom Sussanne, grandfather Rakesh Roshan, grandmother Pinkie Roshan, and aunt Sunaina Roshan. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a video where the young kid could be seen celebrating the special occasion with his dad, mom Sussanne

Before this, the actor had shared a special video showcasing his piano skills by playing a tune on the musical instrument. The video featured a special appearance by his ex-wife.

