Summer on Badminton babe Karishma Wadkar's mind

Karishma Wadkar posted this stunning picture from the Golden beach Chania in Greece

City shuttler Karishma Wadkar, who won four medals on the African circuit — a gold in women's doubles, silver in mixed doubles at the Ghana International, silver in women's doubles and bronze in mixed doubles at the Lagos International earlier this year, posted this stunning picture from the Golden beach Chania in Greece and wrote: "Thinking about summer."

View this post on Instagram Thinking about summer A post shared by Karishma (@karishmawadkar) onOct 23, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

Karishma Wadkar is a 21-year-old Indian badminton player who is becoming a sensation on Instagram for her good looks.

