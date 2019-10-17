Sunday mid-day makes your weekends count with the promise, 'We have a Sunday for you'

Mumbai's legacy newspaper mid-day has launched the revamped avatar of its weekend read Sunday mid-day backed by the campaign, Hey Mumbai, we have a Sunday for you. Synonymous with the campaign's tagline — 70 per cent features, 30 per cent news, 100 per cent Mumbai — the all-new Sunday mid-day keeps the focus on the city and its residents. It deliberately moves away from the din of breaking news and routine reports to offer leisure reading.

Curated features have always been Sunday mid-day's forte, but its revised, enhanced content plan and smart new design do them full justice, with close to 70 per cent of the paper dedicated to them. While innovators of food and drink, heritage revival champions, pop culture heroes on the fringes, leaders of underground culture, queer game-changers and expat influencers will continue to be Sunday mid-day's content heroes, there is a fair bit that's new to look forward to.

A weekly tech and gadgets page; a fortnightly fashion column to keep readers up to speed with Milan and Mumbai; a 7-day round up of the world's weirdest news; a monthly look at famous soul mates; a weekly curation of what's trending online, and offline, and a discovery of "the other life" of interesting Mumbaikars.

Talking about the relaunch, Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group, said, "mid-day has been a pioneer in creating innovative ways to offer readers content that best suits their preferences. For 40 years, the brand has focussed on the city and its people. With this, we are offering a balanced Sunday read; the perfect amalgamation of strong reportage and exceptional leisure features. We hope the newspaper gives Mumbaikars a good enough reason to wait for their Sunday."

Mumbai is a city of opportunities and freedom, but it's also a city that's tough on its residents. After a challenging week, everyone 'waits for a Sunday'. Sunday mid-day offers you one more reason to look forward to the precious weekend.

