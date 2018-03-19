Sunidhi Chauhan calls Candice Redding Nicki Minaj

Mar 19, 2018, 12:45 IST | IANS

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan was in awe of Candice Redding's recreated version of the popular Bollywood track "O o jaane jaana"

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan was so impressed with model-turned-music producer Candice Redding's rapping skills that she called her Nicki Minaj. Redding recreated a remixed version of the popular Bollywood track "O o jaane jaana" as an ode to her idol Salman Khan on the show "The Remix", an Amazon Prime Video Original.

The show's judges -- Sunidhi, composer Amit Trivedi and DJ Nucleya -- were in awe of her performance to this track. She gave a personalised touch to the track with the inclusion of a lyrical rap composition, read a statement.

Sunidhi said: "When Candice walked in rapping, I was like is that (American rapper) Nicki Minaj. It was such a brilliant performance. The entire credit for making the music sound good goes to the DJs." Nucleya added: "I usually don't comment on rap, but this one was amazing, genuinely."

