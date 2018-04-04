Suniel Shetty: Ranbir Kapoor apt to play Sanjay Dutt

Suniel Shetty also says a biopic on his life isn't worthy



Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is apt to play Sanjay Dutt on screen, says the latter's Rudraksh (2004) co-star Suniel Shetty. Shetty was present at the semi-final of the Wheelchair Cricket Series between India and Bangladesh yesterday. With Dutt's biopic currently underway, he was questioned if a film on his life would ever be made.



Sanjay Dutt

"I don't think it's worthy," he said, adding, "But Sanjay's biopic is happening, and I think nobody else would do a better job at playing Sanjay than Ranbir. I saw Ranbir's pictures [in Dutt's get- up] and he looks exactly like Sanjay." Shetty seemed to be in high spirits as he supported a tournament for the physically challenged.



Suniel Shetty

"I think cricket on a wheelchair is an amazing concept. I would like to congratulate the organisers and NGOs that have made it happen. We should take more initiatives like these. By God's grace, we have everything, and still if we look at their spirit and energy, we will be able to learn a lot."

