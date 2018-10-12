Sunil Chhetri: Defence will be the key against China

football

By the look and feel, I believe we have to do a lot of defending. We should not afford them much space," said Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri

Keen to see India improving their away record, national football team captain Sunil Chhetri said defence will be the key when they play an international friendly against China after 21 years on Saturday. "We have to defend really well. By the look and feel, I believe we have to do a lot of defending. We should not afford them much space," said Chhetri.

