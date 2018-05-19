Sunil Gavaskar gives Maduri Dixit Nene the best birthday surprise

Bollywood actor Maduri Dixit Nene, who turned 51 on May 15, posted this picture with former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday



Bollywood actor Maduri Dixit Nene, who turned 51 on May 15, posted this picture with former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday and captioned it, "What a lovely birthday surprise this was! Met Sunil Gavaskar — one more item checked off my #BucketList."

