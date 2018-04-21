Sunil Grover joins Salman Khan's 'Bharat'

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is set to star alongside Salman Khan in his upcoming film "Bharat"



Sunil Grover and Salman

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is set to star alongside Salman Khan in his upcoming film "Bharat". The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. Grover, who was last seen on the big screen in 2016 film "Baaghi", will play a pivotal role in "Bharat".

"I am very excited to welcome Sunil Grover to the 'Bharat' family. Sunil Grover is one of the most loved names in the Television industry, he has an immense fan following owing to his commendable work. 'Bharat' has him playing a very pivotal part in the film and he along with Salman Khan is sure to create magic on screen," Ali said in a statement.

"Bharat" is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, "Ode to My Father" which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War. Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever