Sunny days finally! Sunny Deol visits his constituency; discusses COVID and Suresh Raina's family case

Sunny Deol visited his constituency on Friday and held discussions with officials about the pandemic. Deol took to Twitter to share about his latest visits.

The BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab, has been facing a barrage of criticism for staying away for long periods of time. Soon after his win last year, Deol announced that writer-producer Gurpreet Singh Palheri will look after the affairs of his constituency on his behalf. Early this year, locals had put up posters, which read, 'Sunny Deol is missing'. The posters put up on the walls read - Gumshuda ki talash MP Sunny Deol (Search for missing MP Sunny Deol).

Deol had dubbed the controversy over the appointment of his personal assistant as "unfortunate". He had said that the move was solely aimed at ensuring "smooth flow of work" when he is out of the constituency.

"It is extremely unfortunate to see a controversy being created out of nothing at all. I have appointed my PA (Personal Assistant) to represent my office in Gurdaspur. This appointment has been made to ensure smooth flow of work whenever I am out of Gurdaspur to attend the parliament or travelling for work," the actor-turned-politician had said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He had further said that the appointment was "to merely ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed due to any reason whatsoever and to keep myself updated on a daily basis". He had said that he was "genuinely committed" for the welfare of the constituency in Punjab and would do his best to serve "people to the best of capacity".

Sunny Deol on Saturday met Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana in Pathankot to discuss the case of the brutal attack on the family of former India cricketer Suresh Raina.

In his debut election, Deol had defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna.

