Sunny Deol: Karan doesn't want to build six-pack abs

bollywood

As his son Karan gears up for Bollywood launch, Sunny Deol says youngster focuses on acting instead of showbiz frills

Karan Deol with father Sunny

Over three decades after Sunny Deol made his Bollywood debut, son Karan is following in his footsteps. Having taken the onus of launching his son in the world of movies with his directorial venture, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Deol admits that juggling the dual role of a director and father can be unnerving.

"For any father whose son is starting out, it's normal to feel nervous. It's not difficult for me to direct him; I have to work hard with him, just like I would have to with any other newcomer," he says.

The proud father adds that despite being a rank newcomer, Karan's choices display a sense of maturity that belies his young age. "None of my kids want to learn martial arts, build six-pack abs or learn a certain kind of dancing. These are tools for an actor, but they aren't a necessity. Karan wants to be an actor first, he wants to attain stardom by delivering successful films."

On the acting front, Deol is gearing up for the release of Bhaiaji Superhit. Stating that the action comedy is right up his alley, he says, "I have never played to the gallery as I feel that is nautanki. I gave a nod to the project because my character appealed to me. Plus, I have worked with Neerraj Pathak [director], so we share a comfort level."

