Sunny Deol: 'No dramatic entry scene for Karan Deol'

Ready to unveil Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser next week, Sunny Deol on why he didn't want to launch son with mainstream masala movie.

Sunny Deol with son Karan Deol

After working tirelessly for the past two-and-a-half years, Sunny Deol is ready to share his labour of love, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas — that marks the debut of son Karan — with the world. Interestingly, the actor-director has decided to launch the teaser on August 5, coinciding with the 36th anniversary of the release of his debut film, Betaab (1983). "The date has been special for me," smiles Deol, hoping that it will bring the same good fortune on his son as it did on him. "We thought that it would be interesting to release the teaser on the same day. I would be lying if I said I am not nervous, but it's a feeling that any father would harbour when his son is taking his first big leap."

Also featuring newcomer Sahher Bambba, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas promises to be a classic love story. Always one to believe in the beauty of simplicity, Deol says that he didn't want to create an over-the-top masala film for his son's debut. "The intention is to project who he truly is. I didn't want his debut to be a typical launch pad with a dramatic entry scene for him. This subject was ideal for Karan's first project since it captures the raw emotions of lovers. I wanted to capture the vulnerability and innocence of young kids."

The movie has had a long journey from the storyboard to the big screen, but Deol believes his patience has paid off. "The locations were the reason it took us so long. The film has been shot in Himachal, where we filmed at altitudes as high as 13,000 feet. We could've chosen to take the VFX route, but then we would have to compromise on the authenticity."

