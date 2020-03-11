Sunny Deol: Will divide my time between film, politics

Over the past two years, Sunny Deol was so focussed on creating the perfect launchpad for son Karan that he did not take on any acting assignments. Now, the actor is big screen-bound again — he has given his nod to a thriller, which will be helmed by South director Hanu Raghavapudi.

"It's not a remake of any South film. It's an interesting subject, loaded with action and suspense. The character is different from what I have done till date. Though it's too early to say anything about my role, it requires me to put in some extra efforts," says Deol of the project that goes on floors next month.

So where does that leave his political commitments, one wonders? After all, last year, the BJP MP from Gurdaspur constituency had appointed his personal assistant to ensure "smooth flow of work" — a move that was widely criticised. Worse, in January this year, posters of 'Missing MP Sunny Deol' were put up at Pathankot railway station, alluding to his frequent absence from Parliament.



However, Deol is confident that he will be able to juggle the film's shoot and politics. "I will divide my time equally between both. Even if I am not in my constituency, I ensure that I keep myself up-to-date about what is happening there. I give my attention whenever needed."

Director Raghavapudi, who has helmed Telugu films like Andala Rakshashi (2012) and I am Famous (2007), is elated to collaborate with the action star. "It's a dream come true for me. The movie will have daredevil action sequences, and there is no bigger action star than him," he says. The film will be produced by Anuj Sharma, who has worked with Deol on Apne (2007) and Singh Saab The Great.

