Sunny Deol's picturesque quarantine view from Manali

On Wednesday, Sunny Deol posted that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor-politician had been staying at his favourite getaway, Manali, to recover from a shoulder surgery, which was performed last month. He got himself tested before heading to Mumbai. Deol is asymptomatic and is taking the necessary precautions as suggested by the authorities. Fans could not help but gush over the picturesque quarantine view.

Sunny Deol shared the update on Twitter after testing positive and said he is fine. "I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine," he tweeted in Hindi. The Gurdaspur MP urged those who came in his contact in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for the coronavirus. "I request all those who came in my contact in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested," Deol's tweet further read.

This comes two days after the Bollywood superstar-turned-politician announced that three generations of his family -- his son Karan Deol, brother Bobby and father Dharmendra -- will be starring in the sequel to his much-loved film Apne.

The second instalment of Apne has been in the works for quite some time and now, the entire script is in place, revealed the makers. The movie will be directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the first instalment, and will be produced by Deepak Mukut. A source close to the film shared, "Apne had touched a billion hearts with a good mix of action, emotions and values. Keeping the essence and values of the first film, Apne 2 takes the original engaging story many notches higher in its action, drama, emotions and entertainment with new characters being added in."

Apne 2 will go on floors from March 2021, in Punjab and Europe and the family entertaining sports drama is being readied for a grand release on Diwali 2021.

