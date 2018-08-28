Sunny Kaushal: Vicky and I stayed in a small 10-by-10 chawl in Malad

bollywood

Gold actor Sunny Kaushal on the appreciation he's receiving following the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer, and comparisons with brother Vicky Kaushal

"The praise has been reassuring," says a relieved Sunny Kaushal, who confesses to have been out of work for the two years that divided his forgettable debut film and Reema Kagti's Gold. Brother of acclaimed actor Vicky Kaushal, who only recently found a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, Sunny reveals that he often found himself feeling "uncertain" about his craft. "But, after Gold, the phone hasn't stopped buzzing. I feel rejuvenated. This was a tough film to do because there were so many actors involved in it. But when you are around talented people, the [filming] process is a breezy one."

Sharing screen space with character actors like Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh implies Sunny needed to have his game face on at all times. However, the atmosphere on set, he asserts, was always supportive. "Most of my scenes were with them and they would encourage me all the time. However, even amidst this ensemble cast, the real hero was Reema. She could manoeuvre and handle team dynamics with ease. I learnt the value of team spirit. No one acts alone; it's all about a dedicated bunch making a good film," he says, adding that he now hopes to up the ante with his forthcoming ventures. "After this, I have Kabir Khan's web show, Forgotten Army in the pipeline. That will be out next year."

Even though comparison with his actor-brother are inevitable, Sunny points to his humble beginnings to assert that he's always found a friend in Vicky. "Vicky and I stayed in a small 10-by-10 chawl in Malad. When we were young, we've seen dad being out of work for weeks, and, soon later, away from home for work for months. We are conditioned to surviving against all odds. Vicky is my support system. My family is the fuel that drives me. My brother has no expectations from me. He understands that we are individuals fighting our own battles."

