Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate 10 years of togetherness with a lip-lock

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, who recently became parents to their biological twins are celebrating 10 years of togetherness with each other



Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sunnyleone

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber completed 10 years of their marriage today and they still seem like any other newlyweds – full of love. The actress took to her Instagram handle to make this special announcement. She posted a photo with hubby Daniel, wherein, they both are sharing a liplock.

Sunny wrote, "10 years and still find time for a smooch!! Lol (sic)."

The couple is a proud parent to three kids now – daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twins – Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber. After adopting a baby girl, who the couple – Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber named, Nisha Kaur Weber, the duo has been blessed with twin boys. Sunny took to her Instagram account to share this amazing piece of news with her followers and well-wishers.

She shared a photo of her 'complete' family with the twins and Nisha and wrote, "God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber, and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone! (sic)."

Well, congratulations to the couple!

