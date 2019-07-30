Sunny Leone goes de-glam: Happy to take a break from western attire

bollywood

Sunny Leone goes de-glam for her next Kokakola

Sunny Leone is enjoying her time on the set of her next, Kokakola, and it has as much to do with her styling in the horror-comedy as with the script. Usually seen as a glam doll, the actor has been styled in a desi avatar for the Prasad Tatikeni-directed project.

Excited about being draped in the six-yard, Leone says, "I was happy to take a break from the western attire that I usually wear in films. I love saris, and it was refreshing to stand in front of the mirror and find myself looking so different. The look has been put together by my stylist Hitendra [Kapopara], who procured saris from different regions of the country."

The comedy, which also features Mandana Karimi, required Leone to pick up Bhojpuri language. Always game for a new challenge, the actor says, "The audience will see me in a new avatar. I had to learn Bhojpuri for the role." The film, which went on floors last month, is currently being shot in Noida.

