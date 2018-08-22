Sunny Leone: Intend to create a splash with my brand 'StarStruck by Sunny Leone'

bollywood

Sunny Leone to promote personalised cosmetic line with pop-up stores across cities

Sunny Leone

Considering Sunny Leone's popularity among her fan base, it wasn't surprising when her line of lip colours, StarStruck by Sunny Leone, sold like hot cakes upon its soft launch online in March. Ready to go full throttle with her cruelty-free makeup offerings, the actor has decided to launch pop-up shops across cities this weekend onwards to create more awareness about the line.

"The idea is to create a splash with our brand," says Leone, whose first pit-stop will be at a Ghatkopar mall on Friday. "A large booth with all the products from my line will be placed in a clothing store for a week. The products have done well online; we now want to take this route where people can see, experience and purchase the items."

Deeply invested in her latest endeavour, Leone will also take time out from her shooting commitments to interact with her fans during the week-long activity. Having initiated a contest on her website, she will zero in on 50 winners who will meet her. "Besides meeting the winners, I will also be giving out goodies and shoutouts to everyone who has purchased my products in the pre-launch stage."

The makeup line, she says, is a natural extension of her personality — one that serves as the perfect conjunction of her creative streak and sharp business acumen. "The range is Daniel [Weber, husband] and my brainchild. We have worked on it over the past two years."

