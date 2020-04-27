Sunny Leone is a lucky mommy, calls her daughter Nisha so so pretty!

The greatest joy for any mother can be to spend her time with her child. And given the world is currently locked down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we all are getting a great opportunity to spend time with our families. One of them is Sunny Leone. And she's extremely elated that she's spending time with her daughter Nisha.

Taking to her Instagram account, she uploaded a short but sweet video with added filters and called herself a lucky mommy and her daughter pretty. Have a look at it right here:

And in case you didn't know, she has also become an artist during this lockdown. Yes! She posted her latest piece of work that took about 40 days to complete. You all might be in awe after seeing this, have a look:

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have always been extremely protective about their children and are often spotted with them. And now, during the lockdown, are spending quality time with them at home.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news