Sunny Leone is a proud mama as little Nisha takes her first riding lesson

Sunny Leone is currently in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and she's accompanied by her family including husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. The proud mommy recently took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her home of little daughter Nisha Kaur Weber riding a horse for the first time.

In the picture, four-year-old Nisha can be seen sitting on a horse while wearing a mask. "Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you," Sunny captioned the post.

Isn't this an adorable moment? Nisha looks quite like the professional little rider in the photo, doesn't she?

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber decided to move their family temporarily to the States so as to keep them safe during the pandemic. Talking about it, Sunny recently told mid-day, "My priority is to keep my family safe. I'd love nothing more than to return to India because that's my home."

