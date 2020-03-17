Sunny Leone on COVID-19 outbreak: Sad that my kids have to live like this

The coronavirus outbreak has started putting Bollywood on hold -- film shoots are being suspended, releases are being postponed, celebrities have stopped stepping out, and there has been quite a bit of loss for the film and television industry.

Sunny Leone, too, has been staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress recently shared a photo of herself and her family, including husband Daniel Weber and their three kids, all wearing face masks amid the outbreak. The family looked prepared to deal with the situation.

Sunny shared the photo and wrote, "A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it's necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1... @dirrty99 and Nathalina team family effort!"

While Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber both wore black masks, twins Asher and Noah wore a blue and yellow mask respectively, and Nisha also wore a yellow mask.

So far in Mumbai, 14 people have been tested positive for coronavirus, and there has been one death. A 64-year-old patient who was tested positive for Coronavirus passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital today.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates