Sunny Leone on joining cancer fight: Lost my father to cancer, so this initiative is close to my heart

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 07:48 IST | Sonil Dedhia

Sunny Leone to host a fundraiser with designer Maheka Mirpuri for cancer patients

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

Come Friday, Sunny Leone will host the annual charity gala organised by fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri, the proceeds of which will go to cancer patients at the Tata Memorial Hospital. The event, which will be graced by John Abraham and many other celebrities, will see art and jewellery pieces going under the hammer.

Leone says her association with the fundraiser stems from an emotional space. "I lost my father to cancer, so this initiative is close to my heart. If I can help even a single person through raising awareness and money, then we will have made a small achievement in the battle that lies ahead of us."

Maheka Mirpuri
Maheka Mirpuri

On seeing how deeply invested Mirpuri was in the project, it strengthened her resolve to create awareness about the Big C. "Besides raising money for the cause, I will share my past experience and encourage people to fight the disease."

