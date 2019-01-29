Sunny Leone sets the temperature soaring in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

bollywood

Sunny Leone looks drop dead gorgeous in her shot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

Sunny Leone. Pic/Sunny Leone's official Instagram account

We can't handle how amazing Sunny Leone looks in her shot for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. Ratnani's calendar is quite a big deal in Bollywood, and to be a part of it is something special, not to mention, this was the 20th year of the calendar. So here's Sunny's picture from the calendar; fair warning, it's hot!

Sunny sizzles in a red-hot jacket and black bikini shorts, and with her hair tumbling down in curls she looks just ravishing. And as she writes in her Instagram caption, she loves the picture too!

Several other actors have been featured in Ratnani's elusive calendar including Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Josh Abraham, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and many more. Also, did you know, it's Vidya Balan's 12th year of being featured in the calendar! The launch of the calendar took place on January 28 at a popular restaurant in Mumbai.

Sunny will be seen in the Hindi remake of Jatt & Juliet, a Punjabi language romcom, and will also star Maniesh Paul. She was last seen in Karenjit Kaur–The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, an original web series.

